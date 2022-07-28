WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY opened at $2.70 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

