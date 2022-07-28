Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

ORCL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,193. The company has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

