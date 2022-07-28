Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 351,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,786,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 249,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $80.94. 104,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,522. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.