Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 21,235 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.11. 7,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,473. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

