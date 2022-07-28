Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.86. 42,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,555. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.