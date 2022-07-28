Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $97.45 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 3.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $97,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.42.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.94. 4,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average of $255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

