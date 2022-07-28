Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.60. 31,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,460. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.