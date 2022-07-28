Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

