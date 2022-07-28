Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 11,369 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,716,000 after purchasing an additional 170,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $118.84. 1,180,713 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.