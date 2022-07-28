WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.19

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 30628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

WildBrain Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

