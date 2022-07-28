William Penn Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.09. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,259.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,859 shares of company stock valued at $147,840 and sold 10,153 shares valued at $117,820. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

