Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 388,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,096,646 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Wipro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 12.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $8,800,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 48.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

