WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.24 and last traded at $48.35. Approximately 17,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 47,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 584,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

