Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 4.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

