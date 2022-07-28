Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 37,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

