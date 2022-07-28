Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

