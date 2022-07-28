Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,458,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

