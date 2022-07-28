Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $251.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

