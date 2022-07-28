Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M stock opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.