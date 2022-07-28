Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average of $195.70. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

