Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

