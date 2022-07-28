Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.88

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and traded as low as $35.68. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 428,742 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 324,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 91,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

