yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Tops $272.15 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $272.15 million and approximately $109.52 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,428.17 or 0.32094680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016737 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033111 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.