Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $302.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

