Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

