Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

