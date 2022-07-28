Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,591 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

