Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $10,786,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $9,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

