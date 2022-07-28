Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

