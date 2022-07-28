Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

