Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,349.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,917,221. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.