Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

