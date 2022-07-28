Zoracles (ZORA) Market Capitalization Hits $108,886.89

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $19.93 or 0.00086633 BTC on exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $108,886.89 and $615.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017023 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033194 BTC.
Zoracles Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
