Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $322.80

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.80 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.01). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 3,477 shares traded.

Zotefoams Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.33. The firm has a market cap of £125.93 million and a P/E ratio of 2,805.56.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($22,632.93). In other Zotefoams news, insider David Stirling purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £40,950 ($49,337.35). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.70), for a total value of £18,785.33 ($22,632.93).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.