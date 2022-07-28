ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 157% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $278,824.98 and approximately $69,642.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00687475 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000402 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

