Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 10.3 %

ZWS stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

