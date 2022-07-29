1,000 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after buying an additional 98,913 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $245.12. 21,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,436. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

