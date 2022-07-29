12,807 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

