1,550 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VXF stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

