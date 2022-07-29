1,587 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 87.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 106,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 51.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

