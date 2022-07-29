2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Trading 2.6% Higher

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.16. 2,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2ndVote Society Defended ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

