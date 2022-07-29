335,415 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,000. NextEra Energy comprises 3.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

