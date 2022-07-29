484 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,635. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

About Etsy

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

