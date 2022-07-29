52,882 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.57. 6,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

