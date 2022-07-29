52,937 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,708,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

