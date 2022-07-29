6,362 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average of $277.61. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

