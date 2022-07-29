A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC I Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

