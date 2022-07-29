Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 347,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 91,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,560 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,936. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

