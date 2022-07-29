AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $140.84 and last traded at $141.01. Approximately 254,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,268,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

