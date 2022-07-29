AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.78-$13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.24-$3.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $7.36 on Friday, hitting $142.39. 563,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $149.88.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $457,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

